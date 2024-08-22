Angel Reese's Detroit Pistons hoodie slyly intensifies dating rumors (VIDEO)
Angel Reese knows how to generate headlines, and her star power always has people watching her next step.
The Chicago Sky star rookie is having a big week with the release of her Reebok line, the highly-anticipated limited edition Reese's clothing line, and even a special "Barbie Night" for the next Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game, but she's also making waves off of the court.
Reese and bestie Kysre Gondrezick had the internet buzzing when they teased dating rumors in one of Kysre's posts, and now Reese is keeping the speculation going on her own social media accounts.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick tease boyfriend dating rumors back-and-forth
The Chi-Town Barbie took to TikTok to share a short video with the lyrics from "God bless" by Ctrl.K.
"God bless, even the b*tches who don't f' with me," the short clip plays, but it was Reese's choice of attire that caught everyone's attention.
Yes, that's Angel Reese in a Detroit Pistons hoodie.
The team is significant because Reese has been linked to Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren for weeks, since galavanting in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
LOOK: Bonjour Barbie! Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Paris Olympics
At this point, Reese is clearly aware of the rumors making the rounds.
So, is she actually dating the Pistons big man or is she taking fans along for a ride and enjoying some good ol' fashioned fun in the trolling department.
Whatever the is, internet sleuths will be actively looking to uncover.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers