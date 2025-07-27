Travis Kelce drastically changes up look for Chiefs training camp
Travis Kelce had an epic offseason, but with football season here the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end felt it was time to change up his look — drastically.
The 35-year-old Kelce dropped an offseason photo dump with lots of never-before-seen photos with girlfriend Taylor Swift including their lock screen phone photos that are quite telling.
In those photos, you can see a lot of his offseason hairstyle.
He also had fun broing out at the Tight End Unversity he co-founded, including singing with Swift and San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle to the recording artist’s hit “Love Story” in an epic video.
Kelce also made a hilarious cameo in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 where Bad Bunny put honey all over his shirtless body.
With training camp in session in the Missouri heat, Kelce decided it was time to ditch the long hair and shave it off. He showcased the new look for the first day of full pads on Sunday.
This 13th season could be the final for the future Hall of Famer. He’s certainly looking good and ready with a fresh haircut.
Soon Swift can cheer on her new-look man at games as football season is here.
