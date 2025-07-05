Patrick Mahomes flexes dad bod with Brittany in bathing suits before training camp
A lot has been made of Patrick Mahomes’ dad body before, and he proudly showed it off again posing shirtless with wife Brittany Mahomes in their bathing suits.
The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a three-time Super Bowl champion and has been working out extra hard this summer as seen in a video with Brittany.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes refuses July 4th fireworks in Chiefs revenge quote promise
He’s also been busy with their three kids — Sterling, 4, Bronze, 2, and baby Golden — heading to theme parks where he crushed in a shorts fit, building a home obstacle course for Bronze and Sterling to get their energy out, and taking family photos revealing Golden’s face for the first time.
Chiefs training camp starts July 21 and no doubt Patrick is motivated after a crushing blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX as Kansas City failed to become the first team ever to three-peat.
On Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend holiday, Brittany shared her and Patrick out on a yacht in their bathing suits taking photos where the dad bod was on full display.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden custom Chiefs fits from adoring fan
While people may look at that and think he’s an average guy, he certainly isn’t. The numbers don’t lie and Mahomes is an elite athlete — he purposely keeps extra poundage around the gut to absorb those big NFL hits he takes as quarterback.
Don’t worry Chiefs fans, your quarterback will be just fine. He’s even eating fruit on the yacht.
