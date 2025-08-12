The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Valkyries reveal egg as new purple mascot raven in odd NFL Baltimore copycat

There are already the purple and black Baltimore Ravens. Apparently there needed to be another one for the Golden State Warriors mascot.

In a brilliant marketing maneuver, the Golden State Valkyries had a mysterious purple egg sitting outside of their home arena, Chase Center.

Violet, Golden State Valkyries
They probably should have left it there.

In a disappointing big reveal on Birdwatchers Night, the egg hatched into their new mascot, a purple raven named Violet.

Are you thinking what we were at The Athlete Lifestyle? Wait, isn't there already the Baltimore Ravens, whose colors are also purple and black like the Valkyries. Well if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, we guess the Valkyries were honoring their east coast kindred professional sports spirit animals with another raven.

Violet, Golden State Valkyries
Violet, naturally, has her own Twitter account, and we she finally came out of that egg, tweeting, "Ballhalla, I'm home" with a purple heart emoji.

For those that aren't diehard Valkyries fans, Ballhalla is what Golden State fans call the Chase Center for Valkyries game.

The Valkyries official Twitter handle also tried to jump on the big Taylor Swift news of the new album drop, joking, "similarly, we have an announcement tonight" with a bird's nest emoji.

From there, it was time to dance.

Violet the raven proved to be a good luck charm as the Valkyries took care of business against the last-place Connecticut Sun, 74-57.

It's unclear if the Baltimore Ravens, or their mascot Poe, were given the heads up that they all of a sudden had a competing raven on the other side of the country. Like did no one in those brainstorming sessions all the way to launch ever say, you know there's another Raven in the NFL, and they have an identical color scheme?

It all got lost in the, let's put an egg outside of Ballhalla. People will lose ther minds.

Poe, Baltimore Ravens
What would Edgar Allan Poe think, since he of course was the originator of making "The Raven" so famous, and obviously the inspiration for the Baltimore franchise's name.

Please, nevermore shall we have another raven mascot.

Violet, Golden State Valkyries
