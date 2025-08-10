Stephen Curry caught dancing his heart out at Valkyries vs. Sparks game
You know they say to dance like no one else is looking.
Well, Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry did exactly that on a date night with his wife Ayesha to watch the Golden State Valkyries take down the Los Angeles Sparks at his home, the Chase Center, 72-59.
The four-time NBA champion was cut to on-camera sitting in the crowd, a man of the people not sitting courtside, late in the fourth quarter grooving his heart out.
Also, props to the Currys for sticking around with the game obviously already decided. It probably had to do with close family friend Cameron Brink, who is still knocking the rust off after finally returning from a knee injury that kept the former Stanford first-team All-American and No. 2 overall pick last season out 13 months. Brink's parents, Greg and Michelle, are Steph's godparents. Steph's parents, Dell and Sonya, are Brink's.
Ayesha seemed to be dancing a bit herself, but her famous husband was clearly owning it, as the couple must be enjoying some time at home in the Bay Area as the summer winds down before their three oldest, Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, and Canon, 7, all have to return to school. (They also have baby Cai, 1.)
Steph's Curry Camp also starts up August 13, and he showed off past participant Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick from this year's NBA draft, standing beside him in his most recent Instagram post.
It was nice to see the two-time most valuable player in good spirits after the recent passing of his grandmother, Candy Wyms Adams, which definitely affected Curry, who wrote recently in the sweet note to his wife for their 14-year anniversary, "Life has been throwing some jabs recently."
Unfortunately the Currys also witnessed an ferociously dirty play from Sparks All-Star Kelsey Plum, who literally kicked Valkyries guard Veronica Burton just before the 11-time NBA All-Star showed off his sweet dance moves.
Needless to say Steph's moves were much more palatable than Plum's.
