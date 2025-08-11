37-year-old Stephen Curry is surprisingly fast doing unorthodox Warriors training
Stephen Curry is preparing for his 17th season with the Golden State Warriors and he’s showing why he’s a future Hall of Famer with an insane workout routine at age 37.
He’s also been enjoying his offseason with wife Ayesha Curry and their four kids. We saw Steph flexing shirtless next to his wife on the beach, and then being a third wheel with her on a night out with Ciara. He also had some sweet moments with their baby Cai, 1, who looks so much like Steph.
When he’s not with family or on the golf course — which he even played in a tournament in Reno — he’s training. The NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter, 11-time All-Star, and four-time champion could end up playing well into his 40s with how he keeps his body in shape.
In a recent video, Steph is seen running sprints up hills with a weighted vest on, and moving at an amazingly fast speed.
That’s some legendary training right there.
There’s a reason Steph is so hard to guard without the ball because he’s constantly moving the entire time on offense. Here’s a great example of it:
According to data, Steph is running around 2.5 miles per game while the average NBA player is around 2. He’s also really fast.
With workouts like the above, it’s easy to see why Steph is who he is.
