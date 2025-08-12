Valkyries Make Wild Reveal by Hatching Purple Egg to Showcase New Mascot
In the midst of their first WNBA season, the Valkyries revealed their official mascot Monday in creative fashion.
The team teased the reveal over the past week, placing a giant purple egg outside of Chase Center before it was moved inside and ceremoniously hatched for the big reveal Monday during halftime of Golden State's game against the Connecticut Sun. The team even released a "nest cam" and fans received Valkyries-themed binoculars as they entered the doors so they could get eyes on the egg, a new form of birdwatching.
Then Violet, a purple raven, stepped onto the scene during the half for a big reveal.
Violet even got her very own birthday cake:
Looks like the Liberty's legendary mascot Ellie the Elephant, known for some epic fits and awesome dance routines, has some new competition.
The Valkyries joined the WNBA as the league's 13th franchise this season. They are 15–15 over their first season, hoping to make noise by qualifying for the playoffs in their inaugural year. Now they'll have their newest supporter to cheer them on during a potential postseason push after the clever mascot reveal.