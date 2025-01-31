Cameron Brink sizzles in red-hot miniskirt, black boots fit while enjoying Paris
Cameron Brink slayed her way through the world’s fashion capital of Paris, France, with some fire looks. Her sizzling red-hot fit, however, was truly stunning.
The Los Angeles Sparks star is enjoying her offseason recovering from a knee injury suffered in June that kept her from playing on the Lunar Owls in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league. After having fun in Miami with her teammates and crushing a tiny miniskirt for a night out, she flew to Paris for Fashion Week where she also took in the NBA Paris Game and stood next to 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama in a shocking photo.
After that, it’s been all about the fits like her fire-red miniskirt, vest, and black boots combo she shared on Instagram.
At 6-foot-4 with that red on, she’s definitely stood out in Paris.
The 23-year-old also showed off several other looks like this all-black leather stunner.
Here’s every look Brink shared as well (scroll through).
Brink is recovering nicely from ACL surgery as seen in a video of her getting up shots in some short shorts.
The WNBA fit All-Star took her game international in Paris and didn’t disappoint with yet another fire looks in her latest red jaw-dropper.
