Cameron Brink sizzles in red-hot miniskirt, black boots fit while enjoying Paris

The Los Angeles Sparks rising star and WNBA fit All-Star crushes her look while in France.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink slayed her way through the world’s fashion capital of Paris, France, with some fire looks. Her sizzling red-hot fit, however, was truly stunning.

The Los Angeles Sparks star is enjoying her offseason recovering from a knee injury suffered in June that kept her from playing on the Lunar Owls in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league. After having fun in Miami with her teammates and crushing a tiny miniskirt for a night out, she flew to Paris for Fashion Week where she also took in the NBA Paris Game and stood next to 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama in a shocking photo.

After that, it’s been all about the fits like her fire-red miniskirt, vest, and black boots combo she shared on Instagram.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

At 6-foot-4 with that red on, she’s definitely stood out in Paris.

The 23-year-old also showed off several other looks like this all-black leather stunner.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Here’s every look Brink shared as well (scroll through).

Brink is recovering nicely from ACL surgery as seen in a video of her getting up shots in some short shorts.

The WNBA fit All-Star took her game international in Paris and didn’t disappoint with yet another fire looks in her latest red jaw-dropper.

Matt Ryan
