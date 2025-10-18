The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks elite Ole Miss boots fit for big Georgia game

The Rebels coach’s wife crushes her look min Athens, Georgia, for the big top 10 matchup with the Bulldogs.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin showed up in Athens, Georgia, for the big Ole Miss Rebels game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs the morning after their son Knox Kiffin had an epic night at quarterback in his high school’s win.

Layla and Lane were married for 12 years and divorced in 2016 before recently getting back together. They have daughters Landry, 20, and Presley, 18, and Knox, 16.

Speaking of Knox, he’s a 2028 recruiting class QB who has already said he won’t play for dad in college. He even just took recruiting trip to LSU.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares Ole Miss blue-dress fit for Georgia showdown

Knox, who even drew the attention of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders this season with his celebration, came into the game for the Oxford Chargers down 14 points before leading them back to an epic win in overtime on the final pass.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla hangs with country star without Ole Miss husband

Layla was there watching it all happen and posed with her son at the game in her ripped jeans fit.

After a long night, Layla showed up at Georgia with Knox by her side again.

Layla has been a hit at games this season like her all-white fit posing with daughter Landry, and her denim fit that matched Lane in last week’s close win over the Washington State Cougars.

She was again with her look on Saturday for the SEC showdown rooting on Lane and Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion