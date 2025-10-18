Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks elite Ole Miss boots fit for big Georgia game
Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin showed up in Athens, Georgia, for the big Ole Miss Rebels game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs the morning after their son Knox Kiffin had an epic night at quarterback in his high school’s win.
Layla and Lane were married for 12 years and divorced in 2016 before recently getting back together. They have daughters Landry, 20, and Presley, 18, and Knox, 16.
Speaking of Knox, he’s a 2028 recruiting class QB who has already said he won’t play for dad in college. He even just took recruiting trip to LSU.
Knox, who even drew the attention of Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders this season with his celebration, came into the game for the Oxford Chargers down 14 points before leading them back to an epic win in overtime on the final pass.
Layla was there watching it all happen and posed with her son at the game in her ripped jeans fit.
After a long night, Layla showed up at Georgia with Knox by her side again.
Layla has been a hit at games this season like her all-white fit posing with daughter Landry, and her denim fit that matched Lane in last week’s close win over the Washington State Cougars.
She was again with her look on Saturday for the SEC showdown rooting on Lane and Ole Miss.
