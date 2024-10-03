Loreal Sarkisian slays in all-black sheer bodysuit on epic fashion trip
Loreal Sarkisian never misses.
"The First Lady of Texas Football" turned fashion icon has been galavanting across Europe and busting out some stunning looks.
From her look that featured a lingerie-style corset top to a killer bubble dress with jeweled heels, Loreal is always bringing the heat to social media.
Today, Loreal shared a candid make-up free selfie upon her return to the states, but in the spirit of Throwback Thursday she took us back to Europe a few hours later.
Loreal posted a series of photos showing off an incredible all-black, sheer bodysuit with gold platform heels that she modeled at the French luxury fashion house Balmain's flagship shop in Paris.
While Loreal is a forced to be reckoned with in the fashion industry, she has found success in whatever she does.
She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.
Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Now, she's dominating in the fashion world.
