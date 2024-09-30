Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal crushes in Dior miniskirt, thigh-high boots fit
The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian are red hot at 5-0 and currently ranked No. 2 in the country. While Sarkisian is deep in the college football season, his wife Loreal continues to make a name for herself in the fashion world.
Last week Loreal, who was the secret behind Steve’s viral blazer for a game this season, blinded in a bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress.
She’s even received a coveted co-sign from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was with Loreal in the latest photos she dropped (scroll through below). Loreal wore this unbelievably gorgeous Dior miniskirt, thigh-high boots combo. She appropriately captioned it, “MISSDIOR.”
This wasn’t Loreal’s only fit hit of the weekend. Check out this stunning dress she also posted.
Loreal, known at the First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football since marrying Steve in 2020, was quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Let’s see what Loreal brings next because her fashion game ranks up there with Texas Longhorns football this year.
