Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens share sweet moment after GOAT tour
It was an amazing Sunday in the Biles-Owens household. Early in the afternoon, Simone Biles pulled up to Soldier Field to watch her husband Jonathan Owens, and the Chicago Bears take down the Los Angeles Rams.
The two shared a sweet moment on the sideline before kickoff and after the game Owens got to return the favor.
Biles was in Chicago for a Sunday night stop of the "Gold Over America Tour" at the United Center.
The 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off in California in September alongside Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and recent LSU commit Hezly Rivera.
On Saturday, Owens surprised Biles on the tour's stop in Milwaukee, and he once again showed up to be the supportive husband that made him a viral sensation during the Paris Olympics.
Following Sunday's Chicago stop of the GOAT tour, Biles and Owens shared another sweet moment that she shared on social media.
It's easy to see why Biles and Owens have become one of America's favorite sports couples.
Biles will now continue the GOAT tour which makes its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Owens, meanwhile, will begin preparations for the Bears' Week 5 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
