Claire Kittle’s snow fit with husband George a winner despite 49ers loss
In eight season’s San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle never played in Buffalo at Highmark Stadium. Despite the loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills in a snowy winter-like night, his wife Claire Kittle certainly enjoyed the experience.
Conditions were rough with swirling winds and snow coming down, making it difficult to play when you’re a team from California and it showed with the Bills demolishing the 49ers 35-10. That didn’t stop Claire from having a good time. She’s after all a Midwest girl from Iowa and has seen plenty of snow.
Claire brought back her Kristin Juszczyk custom snow fit again for the game after wearing it last week vs. the Green Bay Packers and said despite the conditions, “It’s so beautiful tho.” She took a picture with her fit on with an adorable smiling George to commemorate his first time playing in Buffalo.
George and Claire both met with students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.
Claire documented her good time on Instagram. Here’s the full fit again in a mirror selfie.
She even had her first Canadian beer.
And she enjoyed the “family section” of the snowy stadium with George there after the game.
The 49ers may have lost, but Claire looks like she had a winning time at the game.
