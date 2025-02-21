49ers WAG Tatyanah Bass outshines other Niners’ girls in sizzling ab-revealing fit
The San Francisco 49ers may not have had the season they wanted with all the Pro Bowl-caliber players they have on the roster, but their WAGs were on an All-Star level all season and now into the offseason. Many took a Mexico trip together where one maybe unknown name really stood out.
Claire Kittle was there with George and shining in her zebra-print stunner, and Kristin Juszczyk with Kyle Juszczyk where she went into “vacation mode” in a sizzling bikini. Even Brock Purdy made an appearance looking like a nerdy little brother.
But backup tight end Brayden Willis’ girlfriend Tatyanah Bass stood out on their yacht trip in a stunning ab-revealing top in a can’t miss fit while with her man.
Bass posed with other WAGs as well like Claire and certainly wowed.
Wowza. Not too much is known about Bass at this point, but she loves making “Get Ready With Me” videos where she talks about interests like fashion and skincare. She also uses her platform to discuss living with depression and raising awareness for mental health.
She’d later rock the same look as Claire as well.
She does have 1.1 million followers on TikTok and almost 70K on Instagram.
Her partner Willis was drafted in the 7th round by the Niners in 2023 from the Oklahoma Sooners.
While Willis isn’t a known name yet around the league, Bass may soon become one with looks like these.
