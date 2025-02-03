The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna flexes red minidress in 49ers vacation reprieve

The Niners quarterback rocks some short shorts while his wife impresses in an offseason Turks and Caicos Islands trip.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his fiance Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his fiance Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy is about to get paid by the San Francisco 49ers despite a nightmare season. He’s certainly enjoying his offseason with his wife Jenna Purdy while waiting for his new check.

While Brock and the Niners went 6-11 and missed the playoffs in a season few saw coming after almost winning the Super Bowl last year, his wife was a bright spot with her jeans fit, and her sick custom 49ers jacket at a game.

Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Jenna and Brock, who just got married in March of 2024, are enjoying their first full offseason as a married couple. They recently posted rare photos together while on vacation in Phoenix, Arizona, and now they are in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

RELATED: Brock Purdy's sister, wife Jenna rock pink boots and ice bling for bachelorette party

While there, they are having fun in the sun. Jenna showed off her impressive golf swing on Instagram while slaying a red miniskirt.

Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram
Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

RELATED: Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen has new pregnancy details emerge

Meanwhile, Brock was chilling with his coffee on the beach in some very short shorts.

Brock Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

His teammates might give him flak for this picture when they see him next.

Brock at least wore some longer shorts at the gym.

Brock and Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Brock and Jenna just tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. They met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.

From Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the NFL Draft at 262nd overall, to chilling on the beach for an epic vacation as a starting quarterback with his beautiful wife. Not bad.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion