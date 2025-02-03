Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna flexes red minidress in 49ers vacation reprieve
Brock Purdy is about to get paid by the San Francisco 49ers despite a nightmare season. He’s certainly enjoying his offseason with his wife Jenna Purdy while waiting for his new check.
While Brock and the Niners went 6-11 and missed the playoffs in a season few saw coming after almost winning the Super Bowl last year, his wife was a bright spot with her jeans fit, and her sick custom 49ers jacket at a game.
Jenna and Brock, who just got married in March of 2024, are enjoying their first full offseason as a married couple. They recently posted rare photos together while on vacation in Phoenix, Arizona, and now they are in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
While there, they are having fun in the sun. Jenna showed off her impressive golf swing on Instagram while slaying a red miniskirt.
Meanwhile, Brock was chilling with his coffee on the beach in some very short shorts.
His teammates might give him flak for this picture when they see him next.
Brock at least wore some longer shorts at the gym.
Brock and Jenna just tied the knot in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. They met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.
From Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the NFL Draft at 262nd overall, to chilling on the beach for an epic vacation as a starting quarterback with his beautiful wife. Not bad.
