Paige Bueckers drops highly anticipated final UConn glam photos
Paige Bueckers has had quite the offseason, but now it’s time to get after trying to win her first national championship.
The UConn Huskies star had a full summer of fashion hits like her abs-flexing one-of-a-kind fit at New York Fashion Week, to her Spider-Woman look, to an “Oldhead” letterman jacket pose. She’s also done a disgusting skin care ad, barely made it to class because of an NFL game, and even had to build her own dorm room furniture.
Now, the 23-year-old guard — who is the projected No. 1 WNBA pick in 2025 — is in her final season with UConn and looks ready to focus on just basketball. On Tuesday, Bueckers dropped all her highly anticipated glam photos in her uniforms (scroll through).
Last season, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while leading the Huskies to a Final Four appearance.
Bueckers has done quite well for herself financially as well. The star from Minnesota is the second-highest ranked woman behind only Livvy Dunne, according to On3's NIL 100, with a valuation of $1.4 million per year. It’s clear from her endorsements, fashion choices and basketball skills, she has a bright future ahead.
That future all starts on November 9 when the ball tips for the No. 2 team in the country against Boston University.
