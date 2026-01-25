Alex de Minaur's Fiancée Katie Boulter Turns Heads in Stunning Fit at Australian Open

Alex de Minaur is the only remaining hope for Australians at the Australian Open.

Too bad his fiancée, fellow tennis professional Katie Boulter from Great Britain, is stealing his spotlight, and that's even after the 29 year old has been eliminated from the tournament on the women's singles side.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur attend a panel conversation with Kathy Buccio at Park Terrace Hotel. | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

In a viral post-match interview after his third-round victory against American Frances Tiafoe, four-time major winner Jim Courier asked de Minaur about his upcoming wedding responsibilities with Boulter, who are getting married later this year.

In the adorable, if a bit awkward exchange, Courier tells him, "You’ve not been married. You don’t know. You’re about to become a 49% shareholder of a really great company.”

Katie Boulter gives Alex de Minaur a kiss before the 2025 United Cup. | IMAGO / AAP

De Minaur, 26, the No. 6 seed, responds, "Honestly the fact that we’re both tennis players and we both have a busy schedule, we are doing as much as we can together. I’ve been involved so far with some of the decisions. I’m sure when it comes to the details of napkins and flowers and decoration purposes, that’s not my forte, I’ll leave that for Katie.”

Boulter, who has never advanced passed the third round in any major, was all smiles throughout the exchange, and had a cheeky response on her social media handles yesterday.

"51% shareholder," Boulter wrote with a sly smile emoji.

Boulter has been slaying her looks more than her game lately

Katie Boulter returns the ball against Renata Zarazua. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Boulter has climbed to as high as No. 23 in the world in Nov. 2024, but with an early exit at the Australian Open this year, she's definitely been getting more attention as de Minaur's splendid tennis WAG.

The New South Wales native has made it to the quarterfinals in every major, but is now hoping to finally improve upon that on home soil.

Luckily Boulter will be by his side flashing that million-dollar smile with more great looks as the two decide who plans what for their wedding, splitting it 49-51.

Alex de Minaur of Australia in action against Frances Tiafoe of United States at the Australian Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

