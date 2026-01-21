Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Raises Eyebrows by Missing Australian Open So Far
The 2026 tennis calendar is already off and running, as the Australian Open is in its early rounds.
Of course, no tennis player in the world is more dangerous in the Australian Open than Italy's Jannik Sinner right now, as he has won the past two tournaments for the men's singles side. And he's looking to win for a third straight year in 2026.
Sinner has already gotten off to a solid start. He dominated France's Hugo Gaston in the opening round and faced what should be another easy matchup against Australia's James Duckworth on January 21.
However, nobody expected Sinner to struggle this early in the tournament. Therefore, a lot of the attention is on who is — or isn't — there to watch him.
Sinner is in a relationship with Laila Hasanovic. He has been dating the Danish model and influencer since at least the summer of 2025, and the couple would still appear to be going strong.
Laila Hasanovic Nowhere to Be Found at Australian Open
Hasanovic is usually front and center at her boyfriend's big-time tennis matches, and is usually easy to pick out in the crowd.
However, fans were quick to notice that Hasanovic was not around during Sinner's first Australian Open match earlier this week.
And there is now a clear indication of where Hasanovic is at, as she made a post to her Instagram story on January 20 that showed her shopping in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she's from.
Just because Hasanovic isn't with Sinner in Australis right now doesn't mean anything is amiss with the couple.
Perhaps she's like everyone else and knows that the matches won't get competitive until later in the tournament, which is when she'll show up.
