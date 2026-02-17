Alysa Liu Emotional After Learning Who Was Watching Her Olympic Performance

Figure skating star Alysa Liu of the United States sits in third place after her strong performance in the women’s short program. She shared afterward that it was extra special because of an adorable reason from back home.

Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024.

RELATED: Alysa Liu Dazzles on Ice in Gold Medal-Worthy Fit for 2026 Winter Olympics Debut

The now 20-year-old Liu has dazzled at these Games already as part of the gold-medal winning combined men and women’s team.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the team figure skating event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The girl from Oakland, California, also seems to be enjoying her time off the ice in Italy during the Milano Cortina Games.

RELATED: Alysa Liu Turns Heads With Response To ‘Controversial’ Question At Olympics

Her performance

On Tuesday night local time, she took center stage on the ice and put on a beautiful performance that gives her a realistic shot at an Olympic medal when she skates the free skate on Thursday.

Alysa Liu was all smiles after her skate! 😀 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/TnoeyzaY7k — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

She also said she wished she could’ve been out there longer just to enjoy the moment:

“I do wish I was out there longer just to take in the moment some more.” -Alysa Liu#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/LalqFjO8Cu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

Liu filled with emotion getting a photo from back home

Her cats back home in the care of her friends definitely seemed to be enjoying the moment in a hilarious photo Liu shared after competing. She wrote, “kMy best friends had both my cats watch me skate tn sooo cute 🥺🥺” on the post.

Alysa Liu’s cats look on | Alysa Liu/Instagram

Cats must love figure skating

The funny part is this writer’s cat also seems to share an obsession with figure skating.

Cats love figure skating | Matt Ryan/Instagram

Liu trails only Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto both of Japan heading into the final event.

No doubt hers (and mine) cats will be watching her perform again.

Alysa Liu | James Lang-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex