Amber Glenn’s 'Lady Gaga' Black Dress Turns Heads During Exhibition Skate
Amber Glenn was possibly one slip-up from winning a gold medal over teammate Alysa Liu at the Milano Cortina Games. After her amazing performance in the free skate, she followed it up by skating in the Olympics Exhibition Gala where it was her dress that stole the show.
The 26-year-old Glenn was in tears after her performance in the short program where she said “I had it” afterward, but had a costly mistake on a triple loop that netted her a zero for the maneuver.
She’d come back rocking a winning blue dress to turn in an unreal performance that saw her jump from 13th overall to finish fifth.
Glenn rocks the Gala
For the Gala, Gleen brought out a head-turning black dress that caused a stir on social media. Her performance was great, too.
With Lady Gaga playing
Even better, it was set to Lady Gaga’s “That’s Life” song.
Winning fit, Lady Gaga, a great skate: Amber Glenn won gold on this day at the Gala.
She also won a gold medal in the team competition these Games, so she didn’t go home empty handed.
Her USA teammates including “Quad god” Ilia Malinin and the gold medalist Liu will also showcase their skills on Saturday.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.