Amber Glenn’s 'Lady Gaga' Black Dress Turns Heads During Exhibition Skate

Amber Glenn was possibly one slip-up from winning a gold medal over teammate Alysa Liu at the Milano Cortina Games. After her amazing performance in the free skate, she followed it up by skating in the Olympics Exhibition Gala where it was her dress that stole the show.

The 26-year-old Glenn was in tears after her performance in the short program where she said “I had it” afterward, but had a costly mistake on a triple loop that netted her a zero for the maneuver.

RELATED: USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Suggests Period Played Role in Olympics Stumble

Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Amber Glenn was in tears after her short program. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

She’d come back rocking a winning blue dress to turn in an unreal performance that saw her jump from 13th overall to finish fifth.

Amber Glenn makes a STATEMENT in her free skate. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEf7TIFWC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

RELATED: Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir Let Loose After Alysa Liu Gold With Bathtub Champagne

Glenn rocks the Gala

For the Gala, Gleen brought out a head-turning black dress that caused a stir on social media. Her performance was great, too.

Amber Glenn you are a QUEEN and an OLYMPIAN for life. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BBRS8qNHoq — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2026

With Lady Gaga playing

Even better, it was set to Lady Gaga’s “That’s Life” song.

Amber Glenn performed to Lady Gaga's rendition of "That's Life" during her Olympic Ice Skating exhibition 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ccCbcMusjO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 21, 2026

Winning fit, Lady Gaga, a great skate: Amber Glenn won gold on this day at the Gala.

She also won a gold medal in the team competition these Games, so she didn’t go home empty handed.

Feb 8, 2026; Milan, Italy; Amber Glenn of the United States of America celebrates after winning gold in the figure skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Her USA teammates including “Quad god” Ilia Malinin and the gold medalist Liu will also showcase their skills on Saturday.

