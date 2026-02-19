USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Stuns in Blue Dress After Olympics Bounceback
Team USA figure skating star Amber Glenn did not have the start to her Olympic women's freeskate short program that she was hoping for.
Glenn (who is one of three American women's figure skaters who could secure a spot on the podium for Team USA in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 20 years) made a technical mistake that caused her score in the preliminary event to plummet.
RELATED: USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Suggests Period Played Role in Olympics Stumble
She ultimately finished in 13th place after the first day, which made her a long shot to win a medal just a short time after securing gold for Team USA in the team event.
Afterwards, Glenn made a post to her Instagram story that suggested she was in the middle of her menstrual cycle during the event, which might have impacted her emotional reaction to the performance.
RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Isabeau Levito Admits Male Olympic Crush Is ‘Perfect’
While it might be too late for Glenn in terms of redeeming herself to earn a medal, she had a chance to end her Olympic Games in style on Thursday, in the women's free skate short program final.
And Glenn capitalized on this opportunity, executing an awesome program that saw her skyrocket to the top of the leaderboards.
RELATED: USA Figure Skating Star Alysa Liu Gets Candid About Olympic Village Living
While Glenn is currently in first place, this is because many of the other top competitors in the event (including Isabeau Levito and Alysa Liu, who are the two other Americans) haven't performed yet, which likely means that Glenn's pole position is likely to change.
Amber Glenn's Blue Outfit Turns Heads at Olympics
What's for sure is that Glenn's blue outfit during her performance is catching a ton of attention and seems to have inspired this resurgent performance from the 26-year-old.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.