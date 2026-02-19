USA Figure Skater Amber Glenn Stuns in Blue Dress After Olympics Bounceback

Team USA figure skating star Amber Glenn did not have the start to her Olympic women's freeskate short program that she was hoping for.

Glenn (who is one of three American women's figure skaters who could secure a spot on the podium for Team USA in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 20 years) made a technical mistake that caused her score in the preliminary event to plummet.

Amber Glenn (28) of the United States

She ultimately finished in 13th place after the first day, which made her a long shot to win a medal just a short time after securing gold for Team USA in the team event.

Afterwards, Glenn made a post to her Instagram story that suggested she was in the middle of her menstrual cycle during the event, which might have impacted her emotional reaction to the performance.

Amber Glenn (28) of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

While it might be too late for Glenn in terms of redeeming herself to earn a medal, she had a chance to end her Olympic Games in style on Thursday, in the women's free skate short program final.

And Glenn capitalized on this opportunity, executing an awesome program that saw her skyrocket to the top of the leaderboards.

Amber Glenn makes a STATEMENT in her free skate. 👏 pic.twitter.com/9wEf7TIFWC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

While Glenn is currently in first place, this is because many of the other top competitors in the event (including Isabeau Levito and Alysa Liu, who are the two other Americans) haven't performed yet, which likely means that Glenn's pole position is likely to change.

Amber Glenn's Blue Outfit Turns Heads at Olympics

What's for sure is that Glenn's blue outfit during her performance is catching a ton of attention and seems to have inspired this resurgent performance from the 26-year-old.

