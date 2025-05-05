Angel Reese reveals 2025 Met Gala dress designer ahead of fashion event
WNBA superstar Angel Reese is one of the most marketable athletes in women's basketball, and her reach off the court dips into pop culture and fashion in ways that have rarely been seen before.
Last year, Reese made a splash by appearing at the Met Gala before playing in a preseason game less than 24 hours later. This year, she is back at the Met Gala as a member of the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Host Committee, along with the likes of fellow athletes Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, and Sha'Carri Richardson.
Grammy winners Doechii, Tyla, and Usher will also be on the committee.
"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by an exhibit exploring Black dandyism. LeBron James is the honorary chair for the event, while co-chairs include Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and rapper A$AP Rocky.
While participants often keep details of their Met Gala fits close to the vest, Reese did provide some details ahead of the the Chicago Sky preseason opener last week. Reese shared a video detailing her fit for the game and said, ""I'm dressed because the Met Gala is on Monday. This is the designer I'm wearing," Reese said. "I'm not going to say the name of the designer, but if you know your fashion, if you're a fashion girlie, just check the details. You know what I'm wearing."
For the non-"fashion girlies," Angel was wearing a fit from designer Thom Browne.
Her jacket was a $2,090 Thom Browne School Uniform 4-Bar Classic Sport Coat, which she paired with a $1,566 Thom Browne 4 Bar Striped Pleated Mini Skirt.
For what it's worth, she pulled the fit together with a $4,900 Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 Monogram Shadow Black bag, because Angel does it big.
Now, her fit for the Met Gala will be more extravagant than her pre-game fit for the WNBA, so buckle up because you know she's going to bring the heat.
