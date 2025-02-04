Angel Reese, Simone Biles Headline Athletes Named to Met Gala Committee With LeBron James
The Met Gala committee was announced on Tuesday with some of the world's biggest sports stars named in the group.
The 2025 Met Gala, which will take place on Monday, May 5, will be led by honorary chair LeBron Jame. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is one of James's co-chairs. The theme for this year's major fashion event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
WNBA superstar Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles and her husband NFL star Jonathan Owens and Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson were all named to the committee. Biles and Richardson both attended the Met Gala in 2021, while Reese made her debut last year ahead of her WNBA rookie season.
The sports world will be well represented at this year's event. There will surely be plenty of other sports stars in attendance at the Met Gala. Serena and Venus Williams are frequent invitees, for example.
Here's a list of the athletes who attended last year.