Angel Reese drops ab-revealing, Barbie bra selfie
Angel Reese is switching it up with her looks, and her latest doesn’t disappoint.
Today, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to show off her new hairstyle. She posed in the mirror with her hair done in long braids, while wearing a black and pink Barbie sports bra and black shorts.
Also in the photo, Reese showed off her abs, complete with a flashy belly button ring.
The WNBA superstar has been known to show out with her fits, even her most cozy and relaxed ones. But it never hurts to take advice from elders in the fashion game.
Yesterday, Reese dropped an episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, which featured celebrity stylist Law Roach.
Roach has styled some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Zendaya, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, and more. During the chat, Roach expressed happiness over the fact that the fashion industry is paying attention to WNBA tunnel fits.
“I like the tunnel fits,” Roach said. “I love the way the fashion industry and designers respecting that now. Because they didn’t used to pay attention to athletes, and now, they’re paying attention to athletes.”
Roach also said that Reese’s dream to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show isn’t too far off. And with her confidence and inventive fashions, we must say we’re in agreement!
