The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese drops ab-revealing, Barbie bra selfie

The Chicago Sky forward continues to switch it up with her looks and keeps it cute and cozy in the process.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena.
Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is switching it up with her looks, and her latest doesn’t disappoint.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RELATED: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as jaw-dropping Poison Ivy

Today, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to show off her new hairstyle. She posed in the mirror with her hair done in long braids, while wearing a black and pink Barbie sports bra and black shorts. 

Instagram / Angel Reese
Angel Reese shows off her abs in a new mirror selfie on Nov. 7, 2024 / Instagram / Angel Reese

Also in the photo, Reese showed off her abs, complete with a flashy belly button ring.

The WNBA superstar has been known to show out with her fits, even her most cozy and relaxed ones. But it never hurts to take advice from elders in the fashion game.

Yesterday, Reese dropped an episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, which featured celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Roach has styled some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Zendaya, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, and more. During the chat, Roach expressed happiness over the fact that the fashion industry is paying attention to WNBA tunnel fits.

“I like the tunnel fits,” Roach said. “I love the way the fashion industry and designers respecting that now. Because they didn’t used to pay attention to athletes, and now, they’re paying attention to athletes.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion grinding Angel Reese seductively wins Halloween parties

Roach also said that Reese’s dream to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show isn’t too far off. And with her confidence and inventive fashions, we must say we’re in agreement!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders

Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit

Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis

Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion