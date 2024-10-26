The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese drops ab-revealing Reebok selfie, weekend motivation

We all have 24 hours in a day, and Angel Reese isn't slowing down for a second.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

It may be the weekend, but Angel Reese isn’t taking any time off. Rather, she’s using her time to its full potential.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RELATED: Angel Reese shares seductive selfie in lingerie nightie

This morning, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share some motivational tips with her followers. In a mirror selfie, Reese is wearing a Reebok sweatshirt, lifted just to the point of revealing her tight abs and a belly-button piercing. Fans also see that Reese is wearing a Reebok sports bra with a Barbie logo. Her fit is complete with a pair of short workout shorts and her tied back.

Also in her selfie is a caption reading “We all got the same 24hrs in a day. Maximize them.”

Angel Reese 2024
Angel Reese dropped an ab-revealing selfie on her Instagram Stories while wearing Reebok products on Saturday, Oct. 26 / Instagram / Angel Reese

The photo comes as Reese has been spending time in New York City these past few days. Yesterday, she posted photos from her shopping spree, as well as a selfie following a Korean skincare treatment. Reese has also been taking some time to play her new favorite game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

We’ll likely see Reese in a lot more Reebok-wear soon. Earlier this week, she announced that she inked a multiyear deal with the iconic brand, and will even drop a signature shoe in 2026.

RELATED: Angel Reese gifted custom chain by special brand partner for historic season

Talk about making the most of your time!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe

Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand

How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs

+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf

$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion