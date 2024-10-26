Angel Reese drops ab-revealing Reebok selfie, weekend motivation
It may be the weekend, but Angel Reese isn’t taking any time off. Rather, she’s using her time to its full potential.
This morning, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share some motivational tips with her followers. In a mirror selfie, Reese is wearing a Reebok sweatshirt, lifted just to the point of revealing her tight abs and a belly-button piercing. Fans also see that Reese is wearing a Reebok sports bra with a Barbie logo. Her fit is complete with a pair of short workout shorts and her tied back.
Also in her selfie is a caption reading “We all got the same 24hrs in a day. Maximize them.”
The photo comes as Reese has been spending time in New York City these past few days. Yesterday, she posted photos from her shopping spree, as well as a selfie following a Korean skincare treatment. Reese has also been taking some time to play her new favorite game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
We’ll likely see Reese in a lot more Reebok-wear soon. Earlier this week, she announced that she inked a multiyear deal with the iconic brand, and will even drop a signature shoe in 2026.
Talk about making the most of your time!
