Angel Reese gifted custom chain by special brand partner for historic season
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese hit the ground running in the WNBA offseason after her record-setting rookie season came to a premature end due to a wrist injury.
After a brief NFL tour that included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese also turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
She then turned into the Barclays Barbie by pulling up to the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in Brooklyn, New York with a custom split jersey representing Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
MORE: Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson
To celebrate all of her achievements during her rookie season, Reese's, which was one of her many brand partnerships, got a special gift with the help of George Khalife aka George The Jeweler.
The gift is a custom gold chain were Angel's signature "A" logo with the halo.
Truly one-of-a-kind for a generational talent.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
She has certainly made an impact and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
