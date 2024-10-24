Angel Reese’s ‘naughty secretary’ fit for big Reebok shoe announcement
Angel Reese teased the release of her signature shoe in a very Angel Reese way.
The Chicago Sky All-Star signed a multi-year extension with Reebok, including her own shoe that drops in 2026. Reese originally signed with the company in 2023 while she was still at LSU. Reese has a friendship with Reebok’s President of Basketball and fellow LSU Tigers player Shaquille O’Neal, and recently had him on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.
The 22-year-old Reese isn’t shy about her fit game lately at all. We’ve seen the 22-year-old in a bootylicious fit while Wild ‘n Out in Chicago, upstaging Victoria’s Secret models in a fire red dress, and sharing a seductive lingerie nightie selfie.
With the new Reebok deal, Reese teased the release of her 2026 shoe in a way that definitely drew attention to the promo.
Her naughty secretary fit definitely is a winning look for Reebok.
Reese finished her rookie season in the WNBA averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Until then, what fit look will Chi Barbie drop next?
