Angel Reese’s ‘naughty secretary’ fit for big Reebok shoe announcement

The Chicago Sky All-Star “teases” her new kicks for 2026 after signing an extension with the brand.

Matt Ryan

Angel Reese attending The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 at the Vuitton Foundation in Paris.
Angel Reese attending The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 at the Vuitton Foundation in Paris. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Angel Reese teased the release of her signature shoe in a very Angel Reese way.

The Chicago Sky All-Star signed a multi-year extension with Reebok, including her own shoe that drops in 2026. Reese originally signed with the company in 2023 while she was still at LSU. Reese has a friendship with Reebok’s President of Basketball and fellow LSU Tigers player Shaquille O’Neal, and recently had him on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

The 22-year-old Reese isn’t shy about her fit game lately at all. We’ve seen the 22-year-old in a bootylicious fit while Wild ‘n Out in Chicago, upstaging Victoria’s Secret models in a fire red dress, and sharing a seductive lingerie nightie selfie.

With the new Reebok deal, Reese teased the release of her 2026 shoe in a way that definitely drew attention to the promo.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Her naughty secretary fit definitely is a winning look for Reebok.

Reese finished her rookie season in the WNBA averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.

Until then, what fit look will Chi Barbie drop next?

