Russell Wilson swoons over wife Ciara's stunning Oscars party look
NFL quarterback Russell Wilson was rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood over the weekend with his wife Ciara at the 97th Academy Awards.
After the awards ceremony, Wilson and Ciara pulled up to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with the who's who in attendnace.
The couple showed up in some stunning looks that had everyone turning their heads when they stepped onto the red carpet. Wilson had a traditional black tux, while Ciara was wearing an extravagant gown.
MORE: Ciara goes full glam in prep towel for Oscar parties with Russell Wilson
Russ couldn't help but to swoon over Ciara's look after GQ Sports shared video from their appearance.
"My Queen," he wrote.
You have to love a supportive husband.
MORE: Ciara's birthday suit stunner in bodysuit, sheer skirt with Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russ have always been supportive and by each other's sides as they build their family together.
The couple has a daughter Sienna Princess, 7; a son Win Harrison, 3; and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara also a has son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
As for what's next for Russell Wilson, that remains up in the air. He is set to hit NFL free agency with reports that the team is leaning toward the younger option in Justin Fields while allowing Russ to explore his options elsewhere.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor