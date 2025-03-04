The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Russell Wilson swoons over wife Ciara's stunning Oscars party look

NFL star Russell Wilson couldn't help but to hype up his wife Ciara after she turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Part in an incredible glam look.

Josh Sanchez

Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 97th Academy Awards.
Ciara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Future Image

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson was rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood over the weekend with his wife Ciara at the 97th Academy Awards.

After the awards ceremony, Wilson and Ciara pulled up to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with the who's who in attendnace.

The couple showed up in some stunning looks that had everyone turning their heads when they stepped onto the red carpet. Wilson had a traditional black tux, while Ciara was wearing an extravagant gown.

MORE: Ciara goes full glam in prep towel for Oscar parties with Russell Wilson

Russ couldn't help but to swoon over Ciara's look after GQ Sports shared video from their appearance.

"My Queen," he wrote.

Russell Wilson hypes Ciara's Oscars look
Instagram

You have to love a supportive husband.

MORE: Ciara's birthday suit stunner in bodysuit, sheer skirt with Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russ have always been supportive and by each other's sides as they build their family together.

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards.
NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards. / IMAGO / Future Image

The couple has a daughter Sienna Princess, 7; a son Win Harrison, 3; and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara also a has son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

As for what's next for Russell Wilson, that remains up in the air. He is set to hit NFL free agency with reports that the team is leaning toward the younger option in Justin Fields while allowing Russ to explore his options elsewhere.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion