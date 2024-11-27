The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese shows off belly button ring in ab-revealing nighttime selfie

The Chicago Sky forward knows how to keep it stylish, even at bedtime.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena.
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Angel Reese knows how to keep it stylish — even at bedtime.

RELATED: Angel Reese melts the internet with snowy lingerie

Tonight, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie as she gets settled in for the night. As she’s made it apparent, Reese isn’t fond of the weather in Chicago this time of year, so she’ll likely be spending a lot of time indoors. And in her photo, the WNBA superstar looks like she’s just about ready to wind down for the evening.

Reese looks relaxed with her hair tied back, her glasses on, and showing off her midriff in a crop-cut white T-shirt. The 22-year-old star player isn’t shy about revealing the abs, which are accessorized with a belly button piercing. Her comfortable look is complete with a pair of gray sweatpants.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese drops cozy bedtime selfie in gray sweats and cropped white T-shirt / Angel Reese / Instagram

This past year has been a busy one for Reese, whose WNBA rookie season was cut short following a wrist injury. But in between producing her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, inking a game-changing deal with Reebok, and slaying the fashion game, Reese hasn’t slowed down once.

Still, she admits the past year has been taxing on her at times. In a previous Story, Reese shared a post containing text reading “This year my mental health was tested like no other.”

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese reflects on 2024 in an Instagram Story / Angel Reese / Instagram

Reese added her own words to the post, writing “But God did. 2024 was so good to me through it all.”

For now, it looks like she’s enjoying some well-deserved R&R.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion