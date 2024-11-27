Angel Reese shows off belly button ring in ab-revealing nighttime selfie
Angel Reese knows how to keep it stylish — even at bedtime.
RELATED: Angel Reese melts the internet with snowy lingerie
Tonight, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie as she gets settled in for the night. As she’s made it apparent, Reese isn’t fond of the weather in Chicago this time of year, so she’ll likely be spending a lot of time indoors. And in her photo, the WNBA superstar looks like she’s just about ready to wind down for the evening.
Reese looks relaxed with her hair tied back, her glasses on, and showing off her midriff in a crop-cut white T-shirt. The 22-year-old star player isn’t shy about revealing the abs, which are accessorized with a belly button piercing. Her comfortable look is complete with a pair of gray sweatpants.
This past year has been a busy one for Reese, whose WNBA rookie season was cut short following a wrist injury. But in between producing her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, inking a game-changing deal with Reebok, and slaying the fashion game, Reese hasn’t slowed down once.
Still, she admits the past year has been taxing on her at times. In a previous Story, Reese shared a post containing text reading “This year my mental health was tested like no other.”
Reese added her own words to the post, writing “But God did. 2024 was so good to me through it all.”
For now, it looks like she’s enjoying some well-deserved R&R.
