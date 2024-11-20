Angel Reese named Style Influencer of the Year for 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
Angel Reese has been named Style Influencer of the Year for the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards, Sports Illustrated can exclusively report.
RELATED: Angel Reese goes neon-pink Business Barbie at 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery
The Chicago Sky forward’s latest honor follows a strong rookie season, despite having been cut short by an injury. Over the course of her first WNBA season, Reese was a force on the court, averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She also went viral quite a few times for her next-level tunnel fits, and continues to dominate social media with her fly fashions.
“I am so honored to be recognized by Footwear News as this year’s Style Influencer,” said Reese in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “For me, personal style is about seizing the moment and expressing who you are with unapologetic confidence. There’s no playbook for personal style, which makes fashion so empowering. Working with Reebok has been a dream because they truly support my vision and collaborate with me throughout the design process to create pieces that are authentically me. Together, we hope to inspire others to embrace their unique style with the same confidence.”
Back in August, Reese debuted her Reebok by Angel collection, showcasing her spin on some of Reebok’s most iconic designs. Additionally, she unveiled the Engine A, Reebok’s first court-ready show since the early 2010s. The 22-year-old basketball star extended her game-changing deal with Reebok back in October and is set to drop her signature shoe in 2026.
“This is the year of the female sports star, and Angel Reese has totally embraced fashion and exhibited major style both on and off the court,” said Michael Atmore, Editorial Director of Footwear News and Chief Brand Officer of Fairchild Media Group in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “Together with Reebok, she’s demonstrated a true passion for footwear, inspiring WNBA fans and shoe lovers alike, and we are thrilled to celebrate her powerful influence.”
RELATED: Angel Reese's custom WNBA Finals split jersey fit is Unrivaled
Reese will accept the honor on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the 38th annual FNAA event in New York City. Other honorees at this year's awards include ASAP Rocky for Collab of the Year with PUMA and Kenneth Cole for the Lifetime Achievement Award.
