Angel Reese, besties drop glam elevator selfie for girls night in Vegas
Angel Reese and her besties have touched down in sin city, and a girls' weekend is underway.
As Saturday night unfolds, Reese and her friends Nabeela Idris and Trish are getting ready to tear up the town. In a photo shared to Idris’ Instagram Story, the three ladies are seen in an elevator — Reese slaying in a Chanel sweater and denim skirt, Idris in a white top and black skirt, and Trish in a denim jacket and black short shorts.
Today, Reese spoke at ComplexCon in Vegas with Speedy Morman for part of his “360 with Speedy” conversation series.
Following Reese's slot, it looks like the ladies are ready to enjoy ComplexCon festivities — or perhaps, paint the town red.
And the ladies certainly want to let any of the time they put into their lavish arrival to be for naught. Earlier today, Reese shared several photos of her and their girls as they embarked to Vegas on a private jet, dressed in luxury furs and a Fendi blanket.
We imagine fans are eager to see what goes down while the ladies are in Vegas, perhaps they may keep the deets mum this time around. Because as the old adage goes: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.
