Angel Reese, besties drop glam elevator selfie for girls night in Vegas

The Chicago Sky forward spoke with Speedy Morman at ComplexCon and is getting ready to enjoy Vegas festivities with her girls.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese and her besties have touched down in sin city, and a girls' weekend is underway.

As Saturday night unfolds, Reese and her friends Nabeela Idris and Trish are getting ready to tear up the town. In a photo shared to Idris’ Instagram Story, the three ladies are seen in an elevator — Reese slaying in a Chanel sweater and denim skirt, Idris in a white top and black skirt, and Trish in a denim jacket and black short shorts.

Nabeela Idris / Instagram
Angel Reese and her friends step out in Vegas for the night / Nabeela Idris / Instagram

Today, Reese spoke at ComplexCon in Vegas with Speedy Morman for part of his “360 with Speedy” conversation series.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese and Speedy Morman speak at ComplexCon for a live taping of the '360 with Speedy' conversation series / Angel Reese / Instagram

Following Reese's slot, it looks like the ladies are ready to enjoy ComplexCon festivities — or perhaps, paint the town red.

And the ladies certainly want to let any of the time they put into their lavish arrival to be for naught. Earlier today, Reese shared several photos of her and their girls as they embarked to Vegas on a private jet, dressed in luxury furs and a Fendi blanket.

We imagine fans are eager to see what goes down while the ladies are in Vegas, perhaps they may keep the deets mum this time around. Because as the old adage goes: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

