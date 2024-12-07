Angel Reese debuts blonde-streaked new hair in fierce tiger-print fit
Angel Reese is a certified style icon, as evidenced by her big honor at the 2024 Footwear News Association Awards. And before the year’s end, she’s already reinventing herself.
Today, the Chicago Sky forward gave us a preview of her new look. In a video shared by Reese’s go-to stylist Arrogant Tae, and later reposted by Reese to her own story, the WNBA superstar stunned with a straightened new hairstyle, with flashy new blonde streaks.
In addition to new hair, Reese also spiced it up with a sizzling fit. The 22-year-old basketballer and podcast host was wearing a black see-through top, short tiger print shorts, and a matching tiger print coat.
In Reese’s rookie year, she turned heads several times with her pregame tunnel fits, quickly cementing herself as a young fashion icon. And in the years to come, she has many great things on the horizon.
Next year, Reese is locking in, as she recently inked a deal with Reebok that entails her dropping a signature shoe in 2026. And perhaps she may collab with another fashion powerhouse.
During Wednesday’s FNAAs, Reese linked up with Rihanna and posed for some selfies. During this interaction, Reese expressed that she wants to collaborate with the Fenty founder.
Could a Fenty X Reese collaboration come to fruition? After all, both of these ladies have already told us that they’re savages.
