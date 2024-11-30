The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese looks fierce in cheetah print, YSL fit

The Chicago Sky forward has a lot to be thankful for this year, and is managing to look fly while giving thanks.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Angel Reese is treating herself this holiday season, and it looks like she’s already gotten a head start.

Angel Reese
This Friday, the Chicago Sky forward appeared to be stepping out for the night. That, or she was sharing some Thanksgiving outtakes and chose to appear at the festivities in lavish fashions. Regardless, she slayed either way.

In photos and videos shared to her Instagram Story this Friday, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar looked fierce as she served several poses in the mirror, rocking a one-piece cheetah print garment. This garment was strapless, however, she chose to keep warm in a lush, black furry jacket —- because as we know, Reese is not a fan of the cold.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese turns up the heat with a cheetah print one-piece, fur jacket and YSL clutch / Angel Reese / Instagram

Her fit was complete with a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch. 

This season, Reese has a lot to be thankful for. Though her WNBA rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury, Reese was able to bounce back. In September, she launched her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, which, earlier this week, pulled in over 100,000 subscribers. In October, she inked a game-changing deal with Reebok and announced plans to drop her signature shoe in 2026. Next month, she will accept the Style Influencer of the Year award at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese celebrates 100,000 followers on her podcast / Angel Reese / Instagram

While Reese may have dealt with some setbacks, and run into a few haters, she ultimately came out on top this year.

