Angel Reese looks fierce in cheetah print, YSL fit
Angel Reese is treating herself this holiday season, and it looks like she’s already gotten a head start.
This Friday, the Chicago Sky forward appeared to be stepping out for the night. That, or she was sharing some Thanksgiving outtakes and chose to appear at the festivities in lavish fashions. Regardless, she slayed either way.
In photos and videos shared to her Instagram Story this Friday, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar looked fierce as she served several poses in the mirror, rocking a one-piece cheetah print garment. This garment was strapless, however, she chose to keep warm in a lush, black furry jacket —- because as we know, Reese is not a fan of the cold.
Her fit was complete with a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch.
This season, Reese has a lot to be thankful for. Though her WNBA rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury, Reese was able to bounce back. In September, she launched her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, which, earlier this week, pulled in over 100,000 subscribers. In October, she inked a game-changing deal with Reebok and announced plans to drop her signature shoe in 2026. Next month, she will accept the Style Influencer of the Year award at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
While Reese may have dealt with some setbacks, and run into a few haters, she ultimately came out on top this year.
