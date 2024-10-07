The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese cheekily addresses lucky NFL streak

For the past two weeks, each game she's attended has resulted in a blowout win.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Though Angel Reese has been open to feedback — as evidenced by her receiving advice from Sheryl Swoopes and Dwyane Wade — the Chicago Sky forward is fully aware of her power.

Angel Reese 2024
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

RELATED: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Bears jersey in latest selfie smash

Over the past few weeks, Reese has been out and about having fun, notably enjoying herself at various NFL games. And fans can’t help but notice that she brings a bit of magic to each game she attends. On Sunday, Sept. 29, Reese visited her hometown — Baltimore, Maryland — where she attended the game against the Buffalo Bills. This game saw the Ravens defeat the Bills in a 35-10 victory.

Reese attended the Chicago Bears game in Chicago, in which, the Bears took on the Carolina Panthers. The Bears finished in a 36-10 victory. At each of these games, Reese wore jerseys, representing her hometown team, as well as her current city’s team. Many fans noticed that Reese’s star power may have brought a bit of luck to each team. 

“Angel Reese shows up in Baltimore, blowout win,” said one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “Angel Reese shows up in Chicago, blowout win.”

Reese, herself, acknowledged her lucky presence, writing “every game i’ve been to has been a blow out…i’m just sayingggg.”

While she’s been quite the jet-setter lately, Reese confirmed she won’t be doing a “tour,” but rather, supporting her cities.

RELATED: Angel Reese teases 'hot tea' with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend


But perhaps, she could pay a visit to Dallas and deliver some additional good luck to the Dallas Cowboys, as they continue their strong streak this season.

Angel Reese
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win 

Good hair day: DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle

Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation 

It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist

Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion