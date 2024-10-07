Angel Reese cheekily addresses lucky NFL streak
Though Angel Reese has been open to feedback — as evidenced by her receiving advice from Sheryl Swoopes and Dwyane Wade — the Chicago Sky forward is fully aware of her power.
Over the past few weeks, Reese has been out and about having fun, notably enjoying herself at various NFL games. And fans can’t help but notice that she brings a bit of magic to each game she attends. On Sunday, Sept. 29, Reese visited her hometown — Baltimore, Maryland — where she attended the game against the Buffalo Bills. This game saw the Ravens defeat the Bills in a 35-10 victory.
Reese attended the Chicago Bears game in Chicago, in which, the Bears took on the Carolina Panthers. The Bears finished in a 36-10 victory. At each of these games, Reese wore jerseys, representing her hometown team, as well as her current city’s team. Many fans noticed that Reese’s star power may have brought a bit of luck to each team.
“Angel Reese shows up in Baltimore, blowout win,” said one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “Angel Reese shows up in Chicago, blowout win.”
Reese, herself, acknowledged her lucky presence, writing “every game i’ve been to has been a blow out…i’m just sayingggg.”
While she’s been quite the jet-setter lately, Reese confirmed she won’t be doing a “tour,” but rather, supporting her cities.
But perhaps, she could pay a visit to Dallas and deliver some additional good luck to the Dallas Cowboys, as they continue their strong streak this season.
