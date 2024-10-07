Angel Reese teases 'hot tea' with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend
WNBA Queen Mother Angel Reese is keeping the tea coming, and is teasing a spicy episode of her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”
RELATED: Latto’s naughty comment on Angel Reese’s bootylicious fit
Today, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story revealing that she is recording a new episode of her podcast with Kayla Nicole.
Kayla, who is a model and the owner of fitnesswear brand Tribe Therepē, is known for her lavish lifestyle and elegant fashions. She was also previously linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Though neither Reese nor Kayla have revealed what they will talk about on the upcoming episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” Reese did tease some “HOT TEA coming” and invited fans to send some questions into Kayla.
Kayla and Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022. Though they have broken up, and Kelce has been with pop singer Taylor Swift for the past year, Kayla has never publicly called out Kelce by name. She did, however, reveal in an episode of the Behind the Likes podcast that she has moved past dating athletes.
"I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," Kayla said. "I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me."
While we don’t know if she’ll call out Kelce by name, we can say that “Unapologetically Angel” has proven interesting. So far, she has hosted rapper Latto and singer Mariah the Scientist, the latter of whom took a call from rapper Young Thug from jail while taping. Sheryl Swoopes and Dwyane Wade have also made appearances on the podcast, both of whom have given Reese some solid advice.
RELATED: Angel Reese owes Shaq big money after selfie basketball bet goes awry
Given the candid and conversational nature of Reese’s podcast, fans are shivering with anticipation.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville
Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation
It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one