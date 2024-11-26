Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia wows in shoestring tank top
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia has her mom’s model looks and her dad’s winning spirit in life. She certainly just won with her Thanksgiving week fit.
The 21-year-old Natalia is a USC film student and a model. She looks so much like mom Vanessa in photos it’s crazy.
We’ve seen her recently showing off a fire-red low-cut dress while out with friends, wearing a naughty ringmaster Halloween costume, and a more sophisticated grown-up look while on campus.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia flashes stunning sideways smile in white top
She’s also enjoying her college life showing off smooth dance moves, and a sorority shirt look. Now, she on Thanksgiving vacation where she dropped some sizzling fits on her TikTok with the shoestring tank top a big winner.
She definitely knows how to pose like a model as well. The kissy faces were a nice touch.
RELATED: Ciara, Vanessa Bryant dazzle side-by-side in all-white and glittery gold fits
Natalia is likely back home in mom’s sick $10 million luxurious house helping take care of sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, while spending time with the family.
When she graduates from college she wants to be a film director. She recently did a TikTok “Star Wars” skit she shared where she dressed up as a major character.
Natalia is multi-talented like her dad and has the looks of her mom as seen in this latest fit drop. That’s a winning combination.
