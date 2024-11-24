Angel Reese shows us how ‘baddies balance’ with November photo dump
Angel Reese has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving season — and she’s expressing multitudes with her latest photo drop.
Over the past few weeks, the Chicago Sky forward has kept a stacked schedule — but she’s allowed for a fair mix of work and play. In a carousel shared to her Instagram Story today, Reese showed fans how “baddies balance.”
In the 13 photos, she is seen working out, as well as hitting the gym, making sure she stays in shape for the season ahead. The photos set also contains photos from last week, as she and her besties were aboard a private jet looking cozy in furs. Elsewhere in the set are photos from ComplexCon in Las Vegas, where she was keynote speaker.
The carousel also included some photos from this past week, during which, Reese enjoyed time indoors during a snow day, while wearing some festive Skims intimates.
The 22-year-old WNBA superstar has had a hell of a year, and it’s not over yet. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Reese will accept the Style Influencer of the Year award at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards.
But in between then and now, she’s not taking slowing down. In the days ahead, she’ll be dropping an episode of “Unapologetically Angel” with special guest, Lonzo Ball.
