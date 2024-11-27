Ciara living her bikini beach life with Russell Wilson $2 million diamond ring
Our original headline for this story was Ciara living her bikini beach life with Russell Wilson out of sight.
The last time the happy couple posted on social media together, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback might as well have been invisible because his wife was that spectacular with her low-cut fit.
Then that $2 million giant engagement, 16-carat diamond ring was staring us in the face and how could we forget about her husband, who's probably busy preparing for the Steelers game this Sunday, Dec. 1, against the Cincinnati Bengals on a Thanksgiving week.
In a white bikini with black and white tropical cover-up and a ice religious Cross necklace, the star R&B singer, model, and social media influencer posted her Instagram carousel with the caption, "The Sun Is Always Shinin ☀️" The 39 year old was also on a beach cruiser, but given she was barefoot and awkwardly moving back and forth on the bike, we'll assume it was it was merely a prop.
Ciara and Wilson, 35, seem to have a great marriage, raising four kids together, the oldest from her previous relationship with rapper, Future. The younger of the two boys, Win Harrison, 4, already has fans amazed how tall he is. They also have two daughters together: Sienna Princess, 7, and Amora Princess, 11 months.
Whatever it is, motherhood and a happy marriage are definitely treating Ciara well.
