Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld takes makeup-free selfie with look-alike purse dog
Hailee Steinfeld has crushed all her glam looks of late, but seeing her latest makeup-free pose shows just how naturally beautiful she is.
The actress, singer, model, and girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes anything look good whether it’s oddly eating cereal on TikTok, or closing her eyes because her fit is so blinding, or turning up the heat in a shoestring tank top while cooking up something in the kitchen.
Steinfeld, 27, has also been more public with Allen than ever before like showing off a rare kiss on Halloween, and going full Bulls Mafia mode for one of his games.
Steinfeld, who runs a newsletter called “Beau Society” where she can connect with her fans on a deeper level and talk about anything, promoted the holiday issue while sitting with her identical looking dog Martini makeup-free and cozy at home.
A few things stand out: 1. How beautiful Steinfeld is without makeup. 2. How much she really looks like Martini — they do say owners look like their pets. 3. Those are some next-level pajamas.
Steinfeld said it’s snowing where she lives and she’s comfortable at home with Martini. It’s also great to see her comfortable enough to post this selfie for the world to see.
