Angel Reese taunts haters with ‘money’ furry explosion coat with winter coming
Angel Reese had a message for all her haters by dropping another winning look.
The Chicago Sky All-Star just got back from the WNBA Draft Lottery where it was more about her neon-pink Barbie fit than where they Sky actually ended up in draft order.
Reese is a social media queen with her crazy fit drops like her sizzling nightie Bad Barbie post, or her bootylicious Wild ‘n Out look, and her jaw-dropping Poison Ivy Halloween costume with a painted green body and red hair.
The 22-year-old recently went viral for saying her WNBA paycheck can’t even cover her bills, but “hatin’ pays them bills.”
RELATED: Angel Reese rocks fuzzy Fendi PJs in a PJ with her 'fur bae' bestie
Well, Reese had another message on Tuesday for all her haters with a super furry coat explosion selfie where she said, “Living proof that all the attention whether good or bad done turned into money 💰.”
RELATED: Cameron Brink giddy for bikini beach blazer with SI Swimsuit
Mic drop. Iditarod Barbie? That doesn’t quite roll off the tongue. Whatever the look she’s going for, she looks like a badass. Snow has already come to the fall in Chicago, and like Game of Thrones says, winter is coming. Reese certainly turned up the heat with this look and her message.
Reese is off until January where she will take part in the new 3x3 league Unrivaled in Miami. Until then, haters beware she’s going to keep being her “money” self.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop