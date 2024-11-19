The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese taunts haters with ‘money’ furry explosion coat with winter coming

The Chicago Sky All-Star turns up with heat on her haters with a stunning new fit drop.

Matt Ryan

Angel Reese at the Victoria s Secret afterparty at The Crane Club in New York City.
Angel Reese at the Victoria s Secret afterparty at The Crane Club in New York City. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Angel Reese had a message for all her haters by dropping another winning look.

The Chicago Sky All-Star just got back from the WNBA Draft Lottery where it was more about her neon-pink Barbie fit than where they Sky actually ended up in draft order.

Reese is a social media queen with her crazy fit drops like her sizzling nightie Bad Barbie post, or her bootylicious Wild ‘n Out look, and her jaw-dropping Poison Ivy Halloween costume with a painted green body and red hair.

The 22-year-old recently went viral for saying her WNBA paycheck can’t even cover her bills, but “hatin’ pays them bills.”

RELATED: Angel Reese rocks fuzzy Fendi PJs in a PJ with her 'fur bae' bestie

Well, Reese had another message on Tuesday for all her haters with a super furry coat explosion selfie where she said, “Living proof that all the attention whether good or bad done turned into money 💰.”

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

RELATED: Cameron Brink giddy for bikini beach blazer with SI Swimsuit

Mic drop. Iditarod Barbie? That doesn’t quite roll off the tongue. Whatever the look she’s going for, she looks like a badass. Snow has already come to the fall in Chicago, and like Game of Thrones says, winter is coming. Reese certainly turned up the heat with this look and her message.

Reese is off until January where she will take part in the new 3x3 league Unrivaled in Miami. Until then, haters beware she’s going to keep being her “money” self.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion