Angel Reese compares her bold fit to sci-fi classic in perfect recreation
Angel Reese just made a lot of us feel really old.
It was only fitting that when visiting Hollywood yesterday to take on the Los Angeles Sparks, making history in the process, the Chicago Sky star channeled her inner movie A-lister by comparing her bold fit to the classic 1999 sci-fi film, "The Matrix."
RELATED: Caitlin Clark's appalling disrespect by WNBA players gets blasted
Too bad the WNBA All-Star was born in 2002, having just turned 23 in early May.
In an Instagram post, the former LSU national champion simply captioned the bold full-length, leather coat buckle look with black boots and a white minidress underneath, "THE MATRIX."
RELATED: Ugly hair-pulling Angel Reese foul by Bria Hartley has 8-year-old son defending her
The sunglasses especially harken the blue pill, red pill choice Laurence Fishburne gave Keanu Reeves.
For those that don't remember, here's the comparison.
Maybe the double-double machine should start dressing up in movie character fits more often, having had her highest scoring game of the season in a 92-85 win with 24 points to go along with 16 points and 7 assists.
Despite some criticism in her second year, especially when it comes to lack of scoring and only me-bounds, Reese is the only player in WNBA history so far to average a double-double for her career.
Maybe it also had a little something to do with her little brother, Julian, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers to make sure he knew who was still the best player in the family.
Whatever the case, she most certainly made her mom proud, with a little nostalgia to boot.
