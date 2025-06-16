Ugly hair-pulling Angel Reese foul by Bria Hartley has 8-year-old son defending her
It's all fun and games until somebody gets their hair pulled.
A good life lesson for children on playgrounds growing up, and apparently one that extends to the WNBA.
Former UConn star and WNBA veteran Bria Hartley pulled Angel Reese's hair on an attempted rebound during the Chicago Sky's victory over the Connecticut Sun, 78-66, in which the former LSU All-American recorded her first triple double with 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese's one-word rant at haters is now latest business venture
It was hard to tell from the replay if Hartley, 32, a back-to-back national champion with the Huskies, had indeed pulled one of Reese's long braids. Then a photo circulated today that proved it was a fully inexcusable yanking of her hair.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese flexes rare blue Louis Vuitton purse with staggering price
The 23-year-old LSU national champion understandably gets in Hartley's face, until luckily cooler heads prevail with Hartley's Sun teammates intervene.
Harley's 8-year-old son, Bryson, came to mom's defense.
“My son said it’s not you’re fault you grabbed her hair it was way too long, it was really an accident and the refs got it right,” Hartley tweeted on X.
As with anything Angel Reese, some fans had similar sentiment that if the fashion influencer and "mebounds" brand empire builder wanted to have her braids that long, it was somehow fair game, much like it is in the NFL where long hair is a part of the uniform.
But this is not the NFL, and Hartley probably regrets the decision. Luckily NBA Centel put it all in perspective.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate