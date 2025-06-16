The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ugly hair-pulling Angel Reese foul by Bria Hartley has 8-year-old son defending her

The former UConn star went a little too far pulling Angel Reese's hair, which almost led to an on-court fight. Luckily, Hartley's young son had her back.

Matthew Graham

Jun 15, 2025: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley after the hair-pulling foul.
Jun 15, 2025: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley after the hair-pulling foul. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
It's all fun and games until somebody gets their hair pulled.

A good life lesson for children on playgrounds growing up, and apparently one that extends to the WNBA.

Former UConn star and WNBA veteran Bria Hartley pulled Angel Reese's hair on an attempted rebound during the Chicago Sky's victory over the Connecticut Sun, 78-66, in which the former LSU All-American recorded her first triple double with 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds.

Angel Reese, Bria Hartley
David Butler II-Imagn Images

It was hard to tell from the replay if Hartley, 32, a back-to-back national champion with the Huskies, had indeed pulled one of Reese's long braids. Then a photo circulated today that proved it was a fully inexcusable yanking of her hair.

The 23-year-old LSU national champion understandably gets in Hartley's face, until luckily cooler heads prevail with Hartley's Sun teammates intervene.

Harley's 8-year-old son, Bryson, came to mom's defense.

“My son said it’s not you’re fault you grabbed her hair it was way too long, it was really an accident and the refs got it right,” Hartley tweeted on X.

As with anything Angel Reese, some fans had similar sentiment that if the fashion influencer and "mebounds" brand empire builder wanted to have her braids that long, it was somehow fair game, much like it is in the NFL where long hair is a part of the uniform.

But this is not the NFL, and Hartley probably regrets the decision. Luckily NBA Centel put it all in perspective.

Matthew Graham
