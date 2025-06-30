Angel Reese Makes WNBA History With Another Big Game in Sky’s Win
The Chicago Sky got their fifth win of the season Sunday as they went into Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and beat the Sparks, 92-85. Leading the way was Angel Reese, who finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds and also made some impressive WNBA history in the process.
The former LSU star, who went 10-for-19 from the floor and also dished out seven assists against the Sparks, has been on a tear lately. On Sunday she became the first player in league history to have four straight games with 15 or more rebounds. She had 18 boards Friday night against Golden State, 17 more against the Sparks last week, and she had a season-high 19 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream before that.
The Sky are just 5-11on the season but they have won two of their last three games. Reese will look to make more history when Chicago hosts Minnesota next Sunday.