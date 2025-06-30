SI

Angel Reese Makes WNBA History With Another Big Game in Sky’s Win

Andy Nesbitt

Angel Reese had 24 points and 16 rebounds in the Sky's win over the Sparks on Sunday.
The Chicago Sky got their fifth win of the season Sunday as they went into Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and beat the Sparks, 92-85. Leading the way was Angel Reese, who finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds and also made some impressive WNBA history in the process.

The former LSU star, who went 10-for-19 from the floor and also dished out seven assists against the Sparks, has been on a tear lately. On Sunday she became the first player in league history to have four straight games with 15 or more rebounds. She had 18 boards Friday night against Golden State, 17 more against the Sparks last week, and she had a season-high 19 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream before that.

The Sky are just 5-11on the season but they have won two of their last three games. Reese will look to make more history when Chicago hosts Minnesota next Sunday.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

