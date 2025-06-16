WNBA star Angel Reese's one-word rant at haters is now latest business venture
Angel Reese is always playing chess to most folks' checkers.
The WNBA superstar, fashion influencer, and business mogul has been a polarizing figure throughout her career, but it has ramped up this season after a slow start, especially scoring, in her second season with the Chicago Sky. Not to mention the Sky had started 2-7 before yesterday's win.
One thing that has always remained consistent has been her tenacity on the boards and her outspoken personality, and that trend continued, as the former LSU All-American and national champion posted a triple-double in the Sky's victory over the Connecticut Sun, 78-66, with 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds with some choice words afterwards.
Over the weekend, Reese, 23, had a funny rant about rebounds, addressing a trolling user that had called them "mebounds."
“Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing," Reese said talking to the camera. "Y’all ate that up cuz rebounds, mebounds, cre-bounds, key-bounds, te-bounds… anything that comes off that board… ITS MINE”
Now comes the truly savvy part. Reese, who already has her own Reebok shoe and apparel line and a natural partnership with "Reese's Pieces," is looking to trademark "mebounds."
It's a truly hilarious move against all of the haters - turning a dig into a revenue opportunity. The fashion maven also just posted the fit on Instagram that she was wearing during her "mebounds" rant, including the heels that were shark's teeth.
Angel Reese - 1. Haters - 0.
