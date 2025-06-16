The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese's one-word rant at haters is now latest business venture

Angel Reese has never been afraid to speak her mind. Now hitting back at the haters might give her the last laugh.

Matthew Graham

Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Angel Reese is always playing chess to most folks' checkers.

The WNBA superstar, fashion influencer, and business mogul has been a polarizing figure throughout her career, but it has ramped up this season after a slow start, especially scoring, in her second season with the Chicago Sky. Not to mention the Sky had started 2-7 before yesterday's win.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia tiny beside 6-foot-3 Angel Reese after Sky game

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/WNBA

One thing that has always remained consistent has been her tenacity on the boards and her outspoken personality, and that trend continued, as the former LSU All-American and national champion posted a triple-double in the Sky's victory over the Connecticut Sun, 78-66, with 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds with some choice words afterwards.

Over the weekend, Reese, 23, had a funny rant about rebounds, addressing a trolling user that had called them "mebounds."

“Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing," Reese said talking to the camera. "Y’all ate that up cuz rebounds, mebounds, cre-bounds, key-bounds, te-bounds… anything that comes off that board… ITS MINE”

RELATED: Angel Reese reacts to her controversial winter fit in summer debate with strong words

Now comes the truly savvy part. Reese, who already has her own Reebok shoe and apparel line and a natural partnership with "Reese's Pieces," is looking to trademark "mebounds."

It's a truly hilarious move against all of the haters - turning a dig into a revenue opportunity. The fashion maven also just posted the fit on Instagram that she was wearing during her "mebounds" rant, including the heels that were shark's teeth.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Angel Reese - 1. Haters - 0.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

