WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over Victoria Monet, snaps stunning courtside pic
NBA All-Star Weekend is bringing all of the A-listers out to the San Francisco Bay Area, and while the 3-point contest and Slam Dunk Competition took center stage on Saturday night, the WNBA stars came out to play and gave basketball fans a little appetizer.
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson hosted the Hennessey Arena 2x2 Showcase featuring Arike Ogunbowale & DiJonai Carrington vs. Jackie Young & Chelsea Gray.
One of the people in attendance was Grammy-winning R&B Victoria Monet, who was loving every second of the action.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington stuns in see-through designer shirt, miniskirt
Ultimately, Carrington and Ogunbowale came out on top and earned their trophies for the inaugural event. After winning the game, DiJonai spotted Miss Monet courtside and made her way over to dap up the singer and immediately swooned over her on social media.
"She’s so beautiful y'all," DiJonai wrote with a teary-eyed emoji.
To make things even better for DiJonai, after the game, she and Ogunbowale posed for a photo with Monet.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington's red hot fit will make you feel close to the Sun
When you've got the face card, you flex the face card.
After spending the first four years of her career with the Connecticut Sun, DiJonai will be suiting up for the Dallas Wings in 2025. She was traded to the Wings on February 2 as part of a deal that sent her and the No. 12 pick to Dallas in exchange for Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 overall pick in a four-team trade
MORE: DiJonai Carrington flexes abs in Lola Bunny Space Jam costume
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun in 2024 and finally got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season and won the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award.
Before the upcoming WNBA campaign, DiJonai is fine-tuning her skills in Miami as part of Mist BC in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots