Angel Reese upstages Victoria’s Secret models with stunning red dress
Victoria’s Secret has its Angel. Angel Reese that is.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has been crushing with her fashion game lately, from a belly-button ring showing workout fit, to Wild ‘n Out in a bootylicious look, and icing out her Baltimore Ravens ensemble.
On Tuesdsay night, Chi Barbie turned into NYC Barbie in New York for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. With her red dress, Reese upstaged even the VS models themselves.
RELATED: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
RELATED: GloRilla's fuzzy boots outshine Angel Reese's 'very demure' fit for podcast hang
Reese is almost unrecognizable with the new hairdo as well. She’s also able to glam up for the event without hiding her wrist brace behind her designer hand bags.
The 22-year-old WNBA star has had quite the offseason in which she flew private jets all over and even sang with Usher at a concert. She’s also on an insane NFL winning streak for the games she’s attended.
The basketball star finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Until then, Reese’s crazy offseason continues with another big fashion win.
