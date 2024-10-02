The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese reveals 'before' pre-glam look with 'after' pink glasses perfection

The Chicago Sky All-Star gets a makeover done from her “glam squad” before meeting up with Shaq.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a basketball game against the Connecticut Sun a
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) smiles before a basketball game against the Connecticut Sun a / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese looks good with or without makeup on.

The Chicago Sky All-Star has been enjoying her offseason to the fullest. After a private jet trip to Los Angeles in a next-level fit, hitting up a Los Angeles Rams game in a belly shirt and cargo pants, being serandaded by a much smaller Usher, and going full Baltimore Barbie at a Ravens game, she let loose with some silly dance moves.

Now she’s back with her “glam” squad for a makeup session to get all Barbied up. The 22-year-old forward shared a before glam makeup session photo and an after glam makeup look.

The before:

Angel Reese
Angel Reese getting her makeup done. / Angel Reese/Instagram

The after look:

Angel Reese
Angel Reese after her makeup session. / Angel Reese

That’s Business Barbie right there.

Reese then got together with Shaquille O’Neal for a little fun where you can see more of the new look.

Shaq and Angel Reese
Shaq and Angel Reese / Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese / Angel Reese/Instagram

Apparently, she owes Shaq “$100,000” after a basketball bet selfie went awry. Regardless, if true or not, Reese was all smiles and laughs after.

Shaq is a mentor to Reese as both went to LSU, and as the President of Basketball Operations at Reebok, he helped the company reinvent itself by signing Reese.

Reese is getting some well-deserved time off. The megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game.

She seems to be recovering nicely from her wrist surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January, where she will no doubt be bringing her A+ fit game to Miami.

