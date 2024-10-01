Angel Reese lets loose with silly dance moves
Angel Reese is singing and dancing her way through the offseason.
The Chicago Sky star forward is living it up after her incredible first WNBA season. Reese was seen taking a private jet to Los Angeles in a next-level fit, hitting up a Los Angeles Rams game in a belly shirt and cargo pants, and then singing with a much smaller Usher in concert.
Then after a short stop back to Chicago, Reese headed to her home state of Maryland to watch the Baltimore Ravens game where she went full Baltimore Barbie mode and fired up the crowd with a “Go Flock!” chant. She even received some flowers from a Ravens All-Pro player.

The 22-year-old sensation is clearly having fun as evident by the latest video showing off her dance moves to some disco music with her friend Nabeela Idris.

Not bad at all, Reese. Hey, if Usher needs some dancers the next time she’s at his concert maybe she will volunteer. Reese also was probably dancing a lot during the Ravens 35-10 drubbing of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
Reese finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She still has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
While she’s still recovering from wrist surgery as seen in the video with her brace still on, it’s good to see this version of Barbie letting loose.
