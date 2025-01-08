Angel Reese ‘living the dream’ in gold sparkly minidress Vogue magazine slay
Angel Reese is known for her bold fashion choices and fit hits. Now the WNBA star is a covergirl for Vogue magazine, showcasing some bold looks.
The Chicago Sky All-Star and Rose Basketball Club Unrivaled player rocked fits during the season and all offseason like her bootylicious shorts while Wild ‘n Out in Chicago, and her unreal luxury brand fit while riding a camel in Dubai, and her controversial New Year’s Eve fit drop in a skimpy, revealing look.
Now, the 22-year-old beauty from Baltimore known as Bayou Barbie for her time in college at LSU, is being recognized for her beauty and fashion in Vogue. Reese wrote, “Living the dream only one can imagine! God, thank you! COVERGIRL 💋,” and dropped a behind-the-scenes look in a sparkly gold minidress stunner.
She then stunned in a red dress on the cover that she shared.
Here’s a look at all of Reese’s professional photos for the magazine, including more of the gold dress she showed off (scroll through).
Reese said, “I used to watch ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra and practice my walk in the living room.” Well, now she’s modeling for vogue while also being a basketball star.
Congrats to Angel Reese on her big accomplishment.
