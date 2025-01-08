The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese ‘living the dream’ in gold sparkly minidress Vogue magazine slay

The Chicago Sky All-Star and WNBA fit queen can now add Vogue covergirl to her list of accomplishments.

Matt Ryan

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is known for her bold fashion choices and fit hits. Now the WNBA star is a covergirl for Vogue magazine, showcasing some bold looks.

The Chicago Sky All-Star and Rose Basketball Club Unrivaled player rocked fits during the season and all offseason like her bootylicious shorts while Wild ‘n Out in Chicago, and her unreal luxury brand fit while riding a camel in Dubai, and her controversial New Year’s Eve fit drop in a skimpy, revealing look.

RELATED: Angel Reese claps back at haters while unveiling Unrivaled fit with glam facecard

Now, the 22-year-old beauty from Baltimore known as Bayou Barbie for her time in college at LSU, is being recognized for her beauty and fashion in Vogue. Reese wrote, “Living the dream only one can imagine! God, thank you! COVERGIRL 💋,” and dropped a behind-the-scenes look in a sparkly gold minidress stunner.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

She then stunned in a red dress on the cover that she shared.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

RELATED: Angel Reese’s furry stunner competes courtside beside ‘hot mom’ NBA WAG

Here’s a look at all of Reese’s professional photos for the magazine, including more of the gold dress she showed off (scroll through).

Reese said, “I used to watch ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra and practice my walk in the living room.” Well, now she’s modeling for vogue while also being a basketball star.

Congrats to Angel Reese on her big accomplishment.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit

WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game

No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion