Angel Reese goes twins blown-out curls beside Skylar Diggins-Smith in WNBA selfie
Angel Reese is enjoying time bonding and having fun with her new WNBA sisterhood in the 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. She linked up with another “baddie” in Skylar Diggins-Smith for her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.
The Chicago Sky All-Star Reese arrived In Florida for New Year’s Eve South Beach ready with a skimpy look that caused her to delete her social media for a few days over the backlash, but like Reese always does she clapped back with a two-word burn and brought the heat back.
Reese was also seen having fun twerking with her Rose Basketball Club teammate Chelsea Gray for Marina Mabrey, and rocked a blinged out look in her new uniform for her team photos.
The Seattle Storm star and new Lunar Owls player Diggins-Smith, meanwhile, is also enjoying herself as seen in a video where Cameron Brink hit a half-court shot and danced on her.
The “2 Baddies,” the “2 Dawgs” as Reese referred to them as, linked up on Angel’s podcast and took an epic side-by-side selfie with their epic curly matching hair.
Diggins-Smith, 34, definitely holds her own against the younger Reese with her looks. The green beanie is a plus for Reese but her “Baddies” facial expression wins the day.
No doubt the two WNBA stars will also be the center of attention on the court in Unrivaled and we can’t wait to see it.
