The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese goes twins blown-out curls beside Skylar Diggins-Smith in WNBA selfie

The WNBA stars and Unrivaled league players link up on Reese’s podcast for a tremendous “Baddies” selfie.

Matt Ryan

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is enjoying time bonding and having fun with her new WNBA sisterhood in the 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami. She linked up with another “baddie” in Skylar Diggins-Smith for her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

The Chicago Sky All-Star Reese arrived In Florida for New Year’s Eve South Beach ready with a skimpy look that caused her to delete her social media for a few days over the backlash, but like Reese always does she clapped back with a two-word burn and brought the heat back.

Reese was also seen having fun twerking with her Rose Basketball Club teammate Chelsea Gray for Marina Mabrey, and rocked a blinged out look in her new uniform for her team photos.

Angel Reese, WNBA, Unrivaled, Chicago Sky, Rose BC
Rose BC/Instagram

The Seattle Storm star and new Lunar Owls player Diggins-Smith, meanwhile, is also enjoying herself as seen in a video where Cameron Brink hit a half-court shot and danced on her.

The “2 Baddies,” the “2 Dawgs” as Reese referred to them as, linked up on Angel’s podcast and took an epic side-by-side selfie with their epic curly matching hair.

Angel Reese and Skylar Diggins-Smith
Angel Reese/Instagram

Diggins-Smith, 34, definitely holds her own against the younger Reese with her looks. The green beanie is a plus for Reese but her “Baddies” facial expression wins the day.

No doubt the two WNBA stars will also be the center of attention on the court in Unrivaled and we can’t wait to see it.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese shows off custom chain in her Unrivaled Rose BC team fit on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 / Angel Reese / Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion